Cuba reported 1,244 new cases of COVID 19 and twelve deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Cuba studied 21,995 samples, resulting in 1,244 positive ones. The country accumulates 4, 037,878 samples taken and 126,755 positive.



At the close of May 17, 27,227 patients were admitted, 4,353 suspected, 16,162 under surveillance and 6,712 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 1171 were contacts of confirmed cases; 39 with source of infection abroad and 34 without source of infection. There were 1,412 medical discharges, accumulating 119,161 recovered patients (94%) and 12 people died. A total of 130 patients are being treated in ICUs, 40 in critical and 90 in serious condition.



Among the 1,244 positive cases, 46.5% (578) were asymptomatic, totaling 62,350(49.2%) of those confirmed to date.