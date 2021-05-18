Over 440 thousand people have been vaccinated in Cuba as part of health intervention





HAVANA, Cuba, May 18 (ACN) Over 440 thousand people had been vaccinated in Cuba, as of May 15, as part of the health intervention initiated in recent days with Cuban vaccine candidates throughout the national territory.



In the case of the intervention in health workers, BioCubaFarma and other risk groups, 255,896 out of a universe of 474,069 people had already received the first dose. Particularly in Havana, 186,499 people were vaccinated, out of the 397,694 selected to take part in this first stage of the process in the municipalities of San Miguel del Padron, Habana del Este, Regla and Guanabacoa.



These figures were reported by the Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal Miranda, during the meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, headed by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, and the member of the Political Bureau and Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero Cruz.



The process, assured Portal Miranda, is going according to plan, with an adequate participation of health workers and the population involved.



Referring to the development of these actions in the capital, Governor Reinaldo García Zapata ratified that, five days after the beginning of the sanitary intervention, the vaccination program is being carried out as designed, with no significant incidents reported in any of the four municipalities.



Precisely, Havana accounted for 54% of the total number of confirmed cases in Cuba at the end of the last week which, with 8,473 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, was considered by the Minister of Public Health as the worst in the course of the whole epidemic in the country.