Mass Immunization with Cuban COVID Vaccine at Good Pace





Havana, May 14 (ACN) The ongoing health intervention in Havana with the Cuban COVID-19 candidate vaccine Abdala is flowing as expected said public health vice-director in the capital city Nilda Roca.



The official stressed the high spirit of the people and the absence of adverse effects of the vaccine. She noted that all residents and workers at elderly homes in four municipalities have already been vaccinated.



The mass immunization action is significant as the city capital reported 657 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.



Local authorities insisted in the importance of the vaccination and called on the people to not lower the guard in the face of the danger posed by the virus.