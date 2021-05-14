PAHO Stresses Role of Cuban Drugs Regulation Authority





Havana, May 13 (ACN) The Pan-American Health Organization –PAHO—included in a recent report on the fight on COVID-19 Cuba’s Center of Drugs, Medical Equipment and Devises as one of the national regulatory authorities with good experience on the issue.



The report stresses the need to strengthen the role of national regulatory authorities in Latin America and the Caribbean to guarantee safety, quality and efficacy of new medications, vaccines and other medical devises to fight COVID-19.



According to the PAHO statement, the achievement of solid regulatory capacities is the result of legal an organizational context which allows involved institutions to enjoy technical independence and authority to supervise and decide the approval of pharmaceutical products in their jurisdictions.



In Cuba, CECMED is the authority in charge of promoting and protecting public health through a regulatory system that guarantees on-time access to products of high quality, safety and efficacy.