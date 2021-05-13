Morales Ojeda offers his congratulations on the occasion of International Nurses Day





HAVANA, Cuba, May 12 (ACN) Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization and Cadre Policy of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, stated his recognition of all nurses on their Day.



Morales Ojeda praised on Twitter the commendable work carried out by nurses in order to win the fight against COVID19.



On his end, Cuban Minister of Public Health José Angel Portal Miranda wrote on Twitter: #nursing personnel make an enormous contribution to health and well-being. From the @MINSAPCuba we congratulate the more than 84 thousand Cuban nurses, who are on the front line of the battle against #COVID19. #CubaPorLaVida.



At the level of primary, secondary and hospital care, as well as in isolation centers, intensive care units and other health services, these specialists contribute to the fulfillment of the protocols established for the personal protection and clinical monitoring of patients.



Established by the World Health Organization in honor of Florence Nightingale, considered the precursor of this specialty in the modern era and founder in 1820 of the first related school in the world, International Nurses Day is celebrated every May 12.