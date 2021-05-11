Cuban health system prioritizes care for patients with lupus





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) Specialized care for patients with lupus is one of the priorities of the Cuban health system in the fight against this harmful disease, Doctor of Science Gil Alberto Reyes Llerena, president of the Cuban Society of Rheumatology, told the Cuban News Agency.



On the occasion of World Lupus Day, which is celebrated today, the expert pointed out that Cuban doctors and specialists participate in international lectures where they show Cuba's experiences and strengths in the protection of its citizens.



According to studies, this disease affects 60 people per 100,000 inhabitants of the Caribbean island and usually appears in younger people, while nine out of 10 sufferers are women due to the estrogen action.



Systemic lupus erythematosus, as this condition is scientifically known, is characterized by an alteration of the immune system, so that it attacks its own being, loses its level of tolerance and, consequently, is capable of attacking the body due to a phenomenon of autoimmunity, Reyes Llerena explained.



In some way, the disease has a genetic component and, therefore, there is a relationship with heredity, but this does not mean that the children of parents with lupus necessarily acquire it, because there is no direct relationship, the specialist clarified.



The antibodies generated by this disease, he said, cause inflammation, pain and damage in different parts of the body and can also affect any part of the body.



Reyes Llerena emphasized that in Cuba there are all the conditions to provide quality care to lupus patients, which has resulted in wide international recognition, including scientific collaboration with important research groups such as the Latin American Group for the Study of Lupus (GLADEL).



This progress is made possible by the work of the National Group and the Cuban Society of Rheumatology, with more than a hundred specialists throughout the country, who attend to all the problems related to that branch, the expert concluded.