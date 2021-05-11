Cuba reports 1,116 new cases of COVID 19, 949 discharges and nine deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 10 (ACN) Cuba studied 24,111 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,116 positive ones. The country accumulates 3, 861,456 samples taken and 117,097 positive.



At the close of May 9, 23,864 patients were admitted, 3,267 suspected, 14,609 under surveillance and 5,988 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 1,016 were contacts of confirmed cases; 66 with source of infection abroad and 34 with no source of infection determined. There were 949 medical discharges, accumulating 110,312 recovered patients (94.2%) and nine people died. A total of 130 patients are being treated in ICUs, including 49 in critical and 81 in serious condition.



Among the 1,116 positive cases, 63.9% (713) were asymptomatic, totaling 58,145(49.6%) of those confirmed to date.