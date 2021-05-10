Cuba reported 1,162 new cases, 1,067 discharges and 12 deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 7 (ACN) Cuba studied 23,282 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,162 positive ones. The country accumulates 3, 787,896 samples taken and 113,876 positive.



At the close of May 6, 22,082 patients were admitted, 3,327 suspected, 13,124 under surveillance and 5,631 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 1,066 were contacts of confirmed cases; 54 with source of infection abroad and 42 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,067 discharges, accumulating 107,476 recovered patients (94.3%) and 12 people died. A total of 115 patients are being treated in ICUs, including 50 in critical and 65 in serious condition.



Among the 1,162 positive cases, 41.8% (486) were asymptomatic, totaling 56,555(49.6%) of those confirmed to date.