Cuba still with unfavorable record for COVID-19





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) With the 1,019 positive cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus diagnosed on Monday, Cuba has accumulated in the first three days of May 3,022 patients infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, and 32 deaths from the disease, including the last 11, which shows that transmission and lethality remain high.



Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology of the ministry of public health (MINSAP by its Spanish acronym), highlighted today in his daily conference that after April, which has been the worst month of the pandemic, May has shown very unfavorable results in the first three days of the pandemic.



He warned about the aggressive, virulent and deadly nature of SARS-CoV-2 and exemplified that today 115 patients are in ICU wards, 51 in critical and 64 in serious condition, the highest figures in this respect since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in March of the previous year.

For this reason, Dr. Duran insisted once again on the need to reinforce the restriction measures adopted and protection, since in many cases self-responsibility is not well understood.



Out of the total of those diagnosed yesterday, 165 are in the under-20 age group, 148 of them in the pediatric age group (up to 18 years of age), 14.5 % of all those reported for the day.



In Cuba, in the almost 14 months of the pandemic, 14,168 infants, children, young people and adolescents have been infected with the disease, of which 842 are still actively hospitalized and 94 % of the patients have recovered, explained the epidemiologist.



Duran reiterated the need to take care of this age group and warned that yesterday seven of those confirmed with the disease are under one year of age, two of them under six months and an average of 10.2 contacts per infant, of which 748 have been diagnosed in the country.



