Cuban deputy PM visits scientific centers in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) Jorge Luis Perdomo, Cuban deputy prime minister, toured today the facilities of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and Aica Laboratories, a company that produces generic injectable drugs, entities that lead the development and production of the Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine candidates.



In this first visit to Aica Laboratories, Perdomo confirmed the progress of the installation process of new production lines, aimed at expanding the manufacturing capacity of Soberana 02 and Abdala, two of the immunogens developed by Cuban science, according to the official Twitter of the institution.



In the same social media, the leader highlighted the work of the professionals of both scientific centers, who have been working since the beginning of the pandemic to protect the population against this disease, with a record in Cuba, since March 2020, of 110,644 diagnosed, 686 dead and 104,326 recovered.



CIGB's team of professionals is responsible for the creation of the vaccine candidates Mambisa and Abdala, the latter in the intervention study phase in Granma, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo.



Aica Laboratories started large-scale production of Abdala last February 24, with a production capacity of 46 million doses in bulbs, said Antonio Emilio Vallin Garcia, general director of that entity.