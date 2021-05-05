Cuortba reps 1,019 new cases of COVID 19, 1,070 discharges and eleven deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 4 (ACN) Cuba studied 20,700 samples fpr COVID 19, resulting in 1,019 positive ones. The country accumulates 3,720,729 samples taken and 110,644 positive.



At the close of May 3, a total of 21,212 patients were admitted, 3,244 suspected, 12,392 under surveillance and 5,576 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 966 were contacts of confirmed cases; 27 with source of infection abroad and 26 with no source of infection specified. There were 1,070 medical discharges, accumulating 4,326 recovered patients (94.3%) and eleven people died. A total of 115 patients are being treated in ICUs, including 51 in critical and 64 in serious condition.



Among the 1,019 positive cases, 43.2% (440) were asymptomatic, totaling 55,217(49.9%) of those confirmed to date.