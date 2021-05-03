Cuba continues facing a complex COVID-19 epidemiological situation





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) With the 932 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus detected this Sunday in Cuba, there are now 109,625 people diagnosed with this disease, (2.96%) since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, on March 11, 2020, announced today the ministry of public health ( MINSAP by its Spanish acronym).



Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of epidemiology of the MINSAP, in his daily address broadcast on Cuban TV, indicated that of the 932 new cases, 884 are autochthonous and 48 imported, while 862, 92.5 %, were contacts of confirmed cases, and already accumulate 103,718 (94.6 %).

According to the epidemiologist, he also stated that 109 cases were reported in age groups under 20 years of age, including 100 pediatric patients (under 18 years of age), and 14,020 children, young people and adolescents have already been diagnosed, 12.8 % of all those infected in Cuba.



He warned that of the 100 pediatric cases reported yesterday, 59 are from Havana, the province with the highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in the last 15 days in the country.



Of the total, five are children under one year of age, three under six months of age, resulting in an average of 10.8 contacts per child; and 791 pediatric cases remain active today; 94.3 % of these cases have been recovered so far, the specialist continued.

Havana and Matanzas have the highest incidence rates in the country, while by municipality, one is in Matanzas and 11 in the capital, being Habana Vieja the one with the highest incidence with 691.3, the expert concluded.