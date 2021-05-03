Cuba reports 932 new cases of COVID 19, 917 discharges and eleven deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) Cuba studied 22,938 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 932 positive ones. The country accumulates 3, 700,029 samples taken and 109,625 positive.



At the close of May 2, a total of 21,768 patients had been admitted, 3,499 suspected, 12,631 were under surveillance and 5,638 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 862 were contacts of confirmed cases; 48 (5.2%) with source of infection abroad and 22 without source of infection determined. There were 917 medical discharges, accumulating 103,256 patients recovered (94.1%) and eleven people died. A total of 111 patients are being treated in ICUs, including 43 in critical and 68 in serious condition.



Among the 932 positive cases, 46.5% (434) were asymptomatic, totaling 54,777(49.9%) of those confirmed to date.

