Cuba reports 1,046 new cases of COVID 19, 973 discharges and twelve deaths





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) Cuba studied 22,451 samples for COVID 19, resulting in 1,046 positive ones. The country accumulates 3, 631,470 samples taken and 106,707 positive.



A total of 21,736 patients have been admitted, 3,983 suspected, 12,349 under surveillance and 5,404 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases,986 were contacts of confirmed cases; 36 (3.4%) with source of infection abroad and 24 (2.3%) with no source of infection determined. There were 973 discharges, an accumulated 100,603 patients recovered (94.2%) and twelve people died. There are 75 patients in ICU, of whom 35 are in critical and 40 in serious condition.



Among the 1,046 positive cases, 37.7% (394) were asymptomatic, totaling 53,515(50.2%) of those confirmed to date.



