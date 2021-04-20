Cuba reports 1,060 new cases of COVID-19, six deaths and 1,038 discharges





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 19 (ACN) Cuba studied 21,568 samples, resulting in 1,060 positive ones. The country accumulates 3, 385,469 samples taken and 94,571 positive.



At the close of April 18, a total of 24,853 patients had been admitted, 3,463 suspected, 16,479 were under surveillance and 4,911 confirmed.



Out of the total number of cases, 1018 were contacts of confirmed cases; 8 with source of infection abroad and 34 with no source of infection determined. There were 1,038 discharges, accumulating 89,073 recovered patients (94.2%) and six people died. Sixty-two patients were treated in ICUs, of whom 30 are in critical and 32 in serious condition.



Among the 1,060 positive cases, 44.4% (471) were asymptomatic, totaling 48,110(50.9%) of those confirmed to date.