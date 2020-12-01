Cuba reports 97 new cases of Covid-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Dec 1(ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 97 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 8,381 in the country.



Fifty-one of the new positives were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 45 others were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still identified in the remaining one; while 70 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.



585 people remain in hospitals as confirmed cases, 581 of them showing a stable clinical evolution, there are 3 in serious and 1 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 136 deaths (one yesterday), two evacuees and 7,658 discharges (27 yesterday).