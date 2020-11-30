Cuba reports 51 new cases of Covid-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 30 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 51 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 8,284 in the country.



Twenty-four of the new positives were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 24 others were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still identified in the 3 others; while 36 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.



516 people remain in hospitals as confirmed cases, 513 of them showing a stable clinical evolution, there are 2 in serious and 1 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 135 deaths (one yesterday), two evacuees and 7,631 discharges (45 yesterday).