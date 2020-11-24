Cuba reports 71 new cases of Covid-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 71 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 7,950 in the country.



Forty of the new positives were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 29 were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still identified in the 2 others; while 44 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.

387 people remain in hospitals as confirmed cases, 384 of them showing a stable clinical evolution, there are 2 in serious and 1 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 133 deaths (one yesterday), two evacuees and 7,428 discharges (72 yesterday).