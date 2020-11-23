Cuba reports 33 new cases of Covid-19





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 23 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 33 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 7,879 in the country.



Twenty-one of the new positives were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 12 were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still identified in 13 others; while 26 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.



389 people remain in hospitals as confirmed cases, 385 of them showing a stable clinical evolution, there are 3 in serious and 1 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 132 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 7,356 discharges (22 yesterday).