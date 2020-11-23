All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
23
November Monday

Cuba reports 33 new cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 23 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 33 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 7,879 in the country.

Twenty-one of the new positives were contacts of previously confirmed cases, 12 were infected abroad and the source of infection wasn´t still identified in 13 others; while 26 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.

389 people remain in hospitals as confirmed cases, 385 of them showing a stable clinical evolution, there are 3 in serious and 1 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 132 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 7,356 discharges (22 yesterday).

 

 

 

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News