Cuba reports 83 new cases of Covid-19



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 27 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 83 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 6,678 in the country.



The 83 new positive cases were Cubans; 81 of them were contacts of previously confirmed cases and the two others were infected abroad, while 52 of those patients were asymptomatic when tested.

497 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 492 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 4 in serious and 1 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 128 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 6,051 discharges (22 yesterday).