Cuba reports 17 new cases of Covid-19


HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 13 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 17 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 6,017 in the country.

All the new positive cases were Cubans; 14 of them were contacts of previously confirmed cases and the source of infection was not yet identified in the 3 others, while 7 of these patients were asymptomatic when tested.
290 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 283 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 5 in serious and 2 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 123 deaths (none yesterday), two evacuees and 5,602 discharges (28 yesterday).

 

 

