Cuba reports 48 cases of Covid-19


HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 23 (ACN) The Cuban health ministry reported today 48 new positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus that causes COVID-19, for a total of 5,270 in the country.

All the new cases are Cubans; 44 of them are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the source of infection was not yet identified in the 4 others, while 39 patients were asymptomatic when tested.
568 people remain admitted in hospitals as confirmed cases, 560 of them show a stable clinical evolution and there are 6 in serious and 2 in critical conditions; Cuba totals 118 deaths (one yesterday), two evacuees and 4,582 discharges (76 yesterday).

