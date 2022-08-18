107 new economic actors approved





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 17 (ACN) The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) approved today 107 new applications for the establishment of economic actors, 106 of them private MSMEs and one a non-agricultural cooperative, which pushes up to 4,758 the number of approvals since the process began in September 2021.



MEP remarked that 4,650 of the MSMEs approved are private, whereas 51 are state-owned and 56 are cooperatives.



Estimates have it that these entities will generate 81,510 new jobs in the Cuban economy.



Of all those approved, 128 are part of local development projects and 12 are incubated in Havana's Science and Technology Park.