US Sanctions Block Family Remittances to Cuba





Havana, June 28 (ACN) Current US sanctions against Cuba hinder the regular and institutional flow of remittances for Cuban families, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on his Twitter account (shorturl.at/abkmZ).



According to the foreign minister, the US sanctions also inflict strong impact on the private sector and hamper relations with Cubans residing in the US, while thwart family reunification.



In presenting the Cuban resolution demanding the end of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade, June 23 at the United Nations, minister Rodriguez denounced that the 243 unilateral and coercive US sanctions adopted by the former Donald Trump administration restrict the number of US travelers and damage third tourist markets.



The unfair sanctions, the minister said, have been an attempt to deprive Cuba from oil shipments, to chase the island’s medical services in numerous countries and to increase harassment on entities that make commercial and financial transactions with Cuba.



The human damage inflicted by the US blockade is incalculable. No Cuban human being escapes the effect of the inhumane policy. Nobody could honestly say that the blockade does not have a real impact on the Cuban people, said Bruno Rodriguez in New York.



Due to the injustice of the unilateral and inhumane blockade of Cuba, 184 nations of the world demanded for the 29th time since 1992 the lifting of the US policy imposed 62 years ago.