Cuba and Venezuela Boost Strategic Economic Relations





Havana, June 17 (ACN) Cuban deputy prime minister Ricardo Cabrisas, who is on an official visit to Venezuela, has met with several government ministers as part of the Inter-governmental Commission with the Joint Cooperation Integral Agreement.



One of the meetings included the revision of the Havana-Caracas agenda to develop strategies aimed at guaranteeing energy services, according to Venezolana de Television TV channel.



The bilateral Cuba-Venezuelan accords are boosting energy projects in technical assistance, generation, transmission and distribution, technological sustainability of renewable energy sources among others.



The top government Cuban official also met with the Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado and with Agriculture minister Wilmar Castro. Both meetings addressed ways to boost bilateral cooperation.