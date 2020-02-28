Western Union stops sending remittances to Cuba, except from US.



HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 27 (ACN) The remittance company Western Union suspended on Wednesday financial transfers to Cuba, except those from the United States, as a result of the increase in sanctions by Washington.



Last month the company announced that due to particular problems with the service that operates remittances from countries outside the United States to Cuba, Western Union may lose its capacity to operate transactions to the island.

This is one more step in the tightening of the US blockade, aimed at choking the Cuban economy with the declared purpose of causing discouragement and for citizens to blame their government for the hardships resulting from those unilateral measures.

On October, 2019, Donald Trump's administration limited remittances to 1,000 USD per quarter per person.

As part of Washington's measures, the Caribbean nation has suffered from fuel shortages since September 2019 when the normal cycle of tanker arrivals was broken as a result of U.S. persecution of shipping and insurance companies.