ACN Granted Cultural Distinction on its 50th Anniversary





Havana, Jun 25 (ACN) In the context of the 50th anniversary of the Cuban News Agency, the “Mariana de Gonitch” Lyrical Singing Academy granted the media outlet the Distinction to the Cultural Merit.



Academy director Hugo Osle described ACN as a media outlet providing precise information and the cradle of prestigious media professionals who defend the values of the Cuban homeland and nationality.



ACN director Edda Diz appreciated the distinction and stressed the talent of the academy and its role in preserving lyrical singing as important element of Cuban culture since its beginnings some 17 years ago.



The “Las Voces” ensemble interpreted different songs like “La Victoria,” “Guantamamera,” and “Crecera,; showing the artistic potential of the academy.



The distinction granting is part of activities to mark the 95th birthday of Cuban heroine Vilma Espin, her dedication of lyrical singing and her links to the Choral Academy of Santiago de Cuba city.



The distinction was recently granted at Havana’s Jose Marti Memorial to other entities like the General Comptroller’s Office, the Council of State’ Historic Affairs Office, the “Verde Olivo” publishing house, and Tribuna de la Habana and Granma newspapers. In all cases the distinction acknowledged the entities’ contribution to keep Cuban culture alive.



