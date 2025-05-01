Cuban company of medical services attends International Tourism Fair





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) The marketing company Servicios Médicos Cubanos (SMC) will participate in the International Tourism Fair currently under way in this city to present its renewed health tourism program to those seeking quality of life in Cuba’s natural and safe environments.



Intended to position Cuba as a wellness destination under the slogan "Give yourself time, give yourself well-being", SMC will announce new offers designed together with the Blue Diamond Resorts chain, including wellness room services, dolphin-assisted therapy, and a new line of dermocosmetic products.



The company will also hold business meetings to strengthen the link between the health and tourism sectors and its potential for personal development and the creation of healthy habits by promoting synergies bound to benefit both professionals and travelers interested in improving their quality of life.



Cuba’s health system of excellence boasts unique incentives to rejuvenate body and soul with programs that combine rest, recreation and integral care, and SMC provides care programs centered on human well-being through a large network of institutions engaged in the country’s scientific, biopharmaceutical and tourism development.