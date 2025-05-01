Cuban Premier Says Recovering Tourism is a Priority





Havana, April 30 (ACN) Recovering and developing tourism to re-launch the country’s economy and improve the people’s quality of life is a government priority, said Prime Minister Manuel Marrero during the opening of the International Tourism Fair, underway in this city capital till May 3rd.



The minister referred to the need to encourage foreign investment in the sector, whose facilities will accept cash pay in Euros, US and Canadian dollars.



Marrero also announced new air connections, the sale of air tickets in hard currency and the elimination as of May 1st of sanitary fees at international airports, harbors and marinas. He also referred to the setting up of public-private alliances between big tourist companies and private businesses and self-employees.



Referring to China as the honor guest at this fair, the Premier said that Cuba is proud to have been the first country in the western hemisphere to have established diplomatic relations with that Asian nation back in 1960; so this year Cuba and China mark the 65th anniversary of those links.



He recalled that on May 17, last year, Air China resumed flights between Beijing and Havana, an action backed by the Chinese government and Communist Party.



The move was joined by Cuba’s adoption of a visa-exemption policy for Chinese bearers of ordinary passports.



Marrero admitted that the island’s tourist sector is facing big challenges posed by the strengthened US economic, commercial and financial blockade against the island nation, US discrediting campaigns against the Revolution and the blacklisting of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism.

But despite such difficulties, there is a Government Program underway to correct distortions and re-launch the country’s economy, he said.



Havana’s Governor Yanet Hernandez addressed audience at the opening ceremony to say that the fair FITCUBA 2025 will contribute to strengthening relations of solidarity and friendship between China and Cuba.



Meanwhile, China’s vice-minister of Tourism Rao Quan said that Cuba and China have shared traditional friendship forged by their leaders. Such bonds of friendship keep strong up to date.



Rao said that tourism is not only an economic industry, but also an industry promoting happiness, which plays a crucial role to improve the quality of life, boost economic development, raise spiritual homes, show the national image and deepen the reciprocal knowledge among civilizations.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero toured the areas of the fair and its stands deployed at the Morro-Cabana Historic and Military Park on Havana Bay area.



