Diaz-Canel appreciates work at rice mill in Cuban province





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, May 21 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and Cuban president, visited the Molino 17 de Mayo Basic Business Unit (UEB), in the municipality of Esmeralda, in the central-eastern province of Camaguey, as part of a work system that allows a closer assessment of the reality of each territory of the country.



Accompanied by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC, Diaz-Canel exchanged with managers and workers of the UEB, which has a dryer and a mill, with a production capacity of 37 and 30 tons in 24 hours, respectively.



Composed of 117 workers, this center, belonging to the Grain Agroindustrial Company Ruta Invasora, is responsible for processing rice for the basic food basket and prioritized sectors such as health, education and tourism, as well as other destinations that demand this grain, said Luis Conrado Tena Vazquez, director of the UEB.



To fulfill this state mandate, the director explained that they have 325 hectares planted with rice, in addition to 50 hectares dedicated to the cultivation of banana, cassava and corn in the productive pole of San Juan de Dios.