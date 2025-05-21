Cuba and Vietnam found joint venture in biopharmaceutical sector





HAVANA, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel described today as a milestone in the business and economic-commercial relations between Cuba and Vietnam the establishment of a high-tech joint venture in the biotechnological and pharmaceutical field, aimed at producing medicines for both countries.



The head of state, who participated on Monday in the signing of the founding agreement -between BCF S.A., of BioCubaFarma, and the Vietnamese Genfarma Holdings-, said on X that the establishment of this new entity ratifies the commitment to continue strengthening ties with that Asian nation.



The ceremony took place in the Sol de America Hall of the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, in the presence of the Vietnamese deputy health minister, Do Xuan Tuyen.



According to the Presidency's website, the joint venture will have as its essential mission the transfer of technologies of Cuban biological and pharmaceutical products, and will promote research and development activities of biological products and high-tech medicines in Vietnam.



This alliance will allow exporting products manufactured in Cuba, with the purpose of generating income that will be used in the development and production of medicines for the Cuban population, the report stated.



Likewise, the statement added, it is in the interest of both parties for the company to have an international projection, with exports to different countries in Asia and the world.



At the ceremony, Diaz-Canel stressed that the constitution of this joint venture responds to the consensus reached with the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam, during his visit to Cuba last year.



He also stressed the importance of advancing in line with the regulatory elements, so that, in the shortest possible time, with all the rigors involved, these drugs can be authorized and no time is lost in making them available to the Vietnamese people.





The Vietnamese deputy health minister considered it an honor to witness the signing of the agreement that founded the joint venture on Monday, just in the year that the two nations are celebrating 65 years of diplomatic relations.



He also expressed his gratitude for a previous meeting held with Diaz-Canel, and with other authorities of the Ministry of Public Health and the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices in previous days.



From those exchanges, he affirmed, several possibilities for cooperation were identified, three of them of utmost importance for Vietnam: the development and implementation of family medicine; cutting mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS infection (which Cuba achieved in 2015), as well as the development of biotechnology, in the production of medicines and products in Vietnam.