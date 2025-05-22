Cooperation agreement fosters gender equality





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, May 21 (ACN) A new collaboration agreement between the National Center for Sex Education (Cenesex) and the University of Oriente (UO) promotes scientific and cultural improvement of the environment with the aim of promoting respect for diversity and gender equality.



Aimed at strengthening professional and post-graduate training, expanding the extension work and directing technology and innovation activities towards social development, the agreement also confirms the position of the academy against manifestations of gender violence.



Mariela Castro, head of Cenesex, welcomed the opportunity to come to thS eastern province of Santiago de Cuba and establish formal ties with the alma mater, founded under revolutionary principles of equity and a promoter of an avid research activity.



According to Fidel La O, representative of the legal area at the university, the signing formalizes a strategic alliance between institutions committed to social transformation, as it reflects the will to work together in the generation of scientific knowledge and a culture of respect for diversity.



He underscored the opportunity to build a model of intersectoral work and constant feedback with public policies, while pointing out the high impact of future projects resulting from the current agreement.



The UO, with its tradition of service to the communities, and Cenesex, a local and international reference in terms of equity, join their capacities in order to build a world where integral health and respect for sexual rights are essential pillars, he said.



With the agreement, the institutions are taking steps to guarantee access to education and specialized information, family planning spaces and other sexual and reproductive health care services, in order to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.