Cuba-Belarus Business Forum is held in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) In the framework of the 12th Session of the Intergovernmental Commission for economic and trade collaboration between Cuba and Belarus, both nations are holding today in Havana a business forum focused on strengthening trade and investment links.



According to Prensa Latina, businessmen will be presented with business opportunities in priority sectors for both nations at the forum, to be held at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba.



Likewise, the meeting will facilitate individual conversations between different companies with a view to concretize possible alliances.



The statement said that the Intergovernmental Commission began its work on Monday, chaired by Belarusian deputy minister of foreign affairs, Evgeny Shestakov, and Cuba's first deputy minister of foreign trade and investment (Mincex by its Spanish acronym), Carlos Luis Jorge Mendez.



The Mincex indicated that the purpose of this 12th Session is to “take concrete steps” to coordinate the Bilateral Economic Agenda signed in June 2024 and to project the joint work, with emphasis on the 2025-2026 period, without failing to envision results in the medium and long term.