Some 100 musical works were presented for the Cubadisco 2025 Award





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) More than 200 productions were presented for the Cubadisco 2025 Award in its different categories, of which 101 works are currently in competition.



Cari Diez, president of the Award Committee, described the selection process as rigorous, discursive and highly responsible.



Diez recently told the Cuban News Agency in an exclusive interview that among the productions, academic music stands out, with a stage of excellence, dance music, trova and urban music, which serves as a gauge to let the world know what is being done in the country.



The president of the Award Committee highlighted the great value of the jury, which included renowned musicians, students, graduates of art schools, as well as exponents of other disciplines.



She pointed out the presence of specialists from the National Design Office, which highlights the power of creative alliances.



The Cubadisco Awards Gala will take place on May 21 at the National Theater of Cuba, she added.



The event officially kicked off on Sunday 18 and will run until May 25, with the presence of professionals from Bulgaria, Mexico, Spain, Colombia, Venezuela, Canada, the United States and Cuba, and music lovers in general.