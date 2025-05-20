Havana hosts Cuba-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) The 12th session of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cuban-Belarusian economic and trade cooperation is taking place in Havana, chaired by Evgeny Shestakov, deputy foreign minister of the Republic of Belarus, and Carlos Luis Jorge Mendez, first deputy minister of Foreign Trade and Investment of Cuba (Mincex by its Spanish acronym).



Both co-chairs confirmed the mutual willingness to strengthen bilateral economic ties, and the existing potentialities in health, biotechnology, agri-food and industry sectors in general.



The delegations exchanged on the results of the work developed in these and other areas, as well as the prospects for their continuity, the Mincex Press Office informed the Cuban News Agency.



As part of its program in Havana, the Belarusian delegation will hold meetings with Cuban authorities and this Tuesday, at the Hotel Nacional, a business forum organized by the Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba will take place.



Both countries are united by historical brotherhood, solidarity and mutual respect ties, strengthened 33 years after the establishment of diplomatic relations.



Cuban-Belarusian Intergovernmental Commission for economic-commercial collaboration is the governmental follow-up mechanism for the progress of relations in these areas between the two countries.



The purpose of this 12th session is to take concrete steps to coordinate the Bilateral Economic Agenda signed in June 2024, and to project the joint work, with emphasis on the 2025-2026 period, without neglecting to consider results in the medium and long term.