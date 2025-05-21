Cuban health minister develops busy agenda in Geneva





HAVANA, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) Jose Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban minister of public health, is actively participating at the 78th World Health Assembly, based in Geneva, Switzerland, consolidating international cooperation in health matters, according to his posts on X.



In the context of the event, which runs from May 17 to 29, Portal Miranda exchanged with the director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reaffirming Cuba's commitment to global health.



He also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from countries such as Panama, Pakistan, China, Mexico, Rwanda and Saudi Arabia, to whom he ratified Cuba's willingness to expand ties in health.



He also signed a MoU with the Sultanate of Oman for the joint development of health strategies, visited the headquarters of the GAVI Vaccine Fund and held talks with representatives of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, underscoring Cuba's commitment to equitable access to health.

In this context, Cuba was selected on Monday as a member of the General Committee of the World Health Assembly, a key decision-making body for the functioning of the event.



Portal Miranda also highlighted bilateral cooperation with China, especially in health, biotechnology and academic training, advances he highlighted at the 5th Cuba-Health 2025 International Convention.



On X, the Cuban minister emphasized that despite the limitations imposed by the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade, Cuba continues to promote international solidarity and the development of sustainable health models, reaffirming its active role in the global community.