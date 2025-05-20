Cuban delegation to Pope Leo XIV's enthronement concluded visit to Italy





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) The Cuban delegation that attended the enthronement of Pope Leo XIV, led by Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa, concluded today its visit to Italy, after a busy schedule of activities, reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minrex by its Spanish acronym) on its official website.



Minrex recalled that the delegation, representing Cuban State, Government and people in a ceremony held on Sunday at the Vatican, included Caridad Diego, head of the Office of Attention to Religious Affairs of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, and Deputy Foreign Minister Elio Rodriguez.



During the Eucharistic celebration, Valdes Mesa held a meeting with the Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church, to whom he reaffirmed his government's commitment to strengthen relations between Cuba and the Holy See, as previously expressed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel in an official message.



As part of the agenda, the Cuban delegation paid tribute to Pope Francis, placing white roses on his tomb in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, and participated in an moving ceremony in commemoration of the 130th anniversary of the fall in combat of Jose Marti, Cuba's National Hero, along with representatives of the Cuban community in Italy and members of solidarity organizations.



In a meeting with members of his country's missions to Italy and the Holy See, Valdes Mesa stressed yesterday the importance of the visit to attend the inaugural ceremony of the new Pontificate, preceded by the one held in late April this year, on the occasion of the funeral of Pope Francis.



He considered that both have great relevance, a sign of the positive relations between Cuba and the Holy See, which are celebrating their 90th anniversary.