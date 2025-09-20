Cuban Pino finished without medal the World Wrestling Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, September 19 (ACN) Cuban wrestler Oscar Pino was eliminated today in the quarterfinals of the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, after losing 3-1 to Turkey's Muhammad Bakir, in the 130 kg category.



Cuban delegation described the match as "controversial," expressing its disagreement with the judges' decisions, which favored the Turkish representative.



This defeat was definitive for Pino, as Bakir did not advance to the final, having lost in the semifinals, thus preventing Pino, a four-time world medalist, from having a chance at a repechage match.



In his first bout, he, considered the successor to Cuban five-time Olympic champion Mijain Lopez in Greco-Roman wrestling, defeated Sweden's Jacob Lorgad 3-1.



Also on this day, Laura Herin (53 kg) concluded her participation without a chance of winning a medal. Herin was decisively defeated by Sweden's Emma Malmgren, with a score of 9-1.



The Caribbean delegation's attention now shifts to the debut of reigning world champion and Olympic bronze medalist Gabriel Rosillo (97 kg) at Paris 2024, who will defend the title he won in Belgrade, Serbia, in 2023, starting this Saturday.

