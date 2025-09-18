Cuba attended BRICS Forum on inclusive industrialization





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) A Cuban delegation attended the BRICS Forum on Partnership for the New Industrial Revolution 2025, held in Xiamen, China, with delegates from more than 30 countries and international organizations.



According to the organizers, the event was intended to provide a platform for exchange among governments, industries, and academic and research institutions, both national and international.



At the head of the Cuban delegation was the Minister of Industry Eloy Álvarez Martínez, who took part in the high-level dialogue session, as well as in industry-related discussions organized for the Forum.



In a post on X, Mr. Álvarez remarked that he held a fruitful meeting with Li Lecheng, Minister of Industry and Technology of China.