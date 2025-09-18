Cuba salutes International Day of Science for the South





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 16 (ACN) In a post on X, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla hailed the International Day of Science, Technology and Innovation for the South―observed this year for the first time― and reasserted Cuba's commitment to this issue, so essential for achieving a more just, inclusive and equitable world.



Mr. Parrilla said to be proud of celebrating the date, established by the United Nations (UN) following an agreement reached at the G77+China Summit held in Havana on September 15-16, 2023.



In January 2024, the UN General Assembly approved the resolution presented by the G77+China to establish the Day on September 16.



The proposal, introduced by Cuba in its capacity as president pro tempore of the Group, was welcomed by the heads of state and government who attended the Summit in Havana.



The Day is intended to highlight the importance of science, technology and innovation to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, to close the gap between developed and developing nations, and to foster an inclusive and non-discriminatory environment.



It also seeks to promote international cooperation, particularly South-South, triangular and other forms of cooperation designed to facilitate the sharing of knowledge, infrastructure, experiences, talent and innovation in local contexts.