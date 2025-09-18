Díaz-Canel presided over celebration of 65 years of ties with DPRK





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 17 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel presided over a ceremony in Havana to commemorate the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea.



In his words at the event, Mr. Han Su Chol, DPRK ambassador to Cuba, stressed that today’s very complex international situation demands that both countries should constantly value and strengthen their friendship and solidarity, developed without hesitation despite all the political vicissitudes.



On his end, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla reasserted his country's firm solidarity with the DPRK and decried the military maneuvers and exercises carried out by the United States in the Korean Peninsula, which, he stressed, increase tension and undermine any effort for peace and regional stability.



"We are fully confident that, under the leadership of our Parties, we will keep strengthening the history and traditions of brotherhood and solidarity that unite us, expanding cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, and remaining steadfast in our commitment to our unbreakable and unwavering ties, guided by the legacy and inspiring example of our historical leaders," he stated.