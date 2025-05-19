Cuban entity warns about cases of user identity theft





HAVANA, Cuba, May 19 (ACN) The Enzona business service platform has issued an alert to its users after receiving reports of attempts by malicious individuals to impersonate its users' digital identity.



The entity's statement notes that these scammers are contacting users through the Telegram messaging platform, requesting critical personal information, such as access keys, payment passwords and card data.



The company emphasized that its support team will never ask for this type of sensitive information and stressed that Telegram is not an official channel for communication with users.



In the statement, Enzona urged its customers to exercise caution and not to share personal data through this application.



To ensure the safety of its users, Enzona recommends using only the official communication channels for any inquiries or technical support.



The company has reaffirmed its commitment to the security and trust of its users, reminding that any questions should be directed exclusively through these channels.



Users were urged to share this information with friends and family to raise awareness of this type of fraud, ensuring that everyone remains alert to possible scam attempts.