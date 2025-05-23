Exposur 2025 trade fair continues in Cuba full of novelties





CIENFUEGOS, Cuba, May 23 (ACN) In this 2nd edition of Exposur 2025, as the most relevant commercial event in central Cuba, continues full of novelties, while highlighting the traditional resources of the province of Cienfuegos.



A cooperation project for Cuba, aimed at promoting economic diversification, innovative and sustainable among the new actors proposed the French Agency for Development (AFD)



The intention according to representatives of that country, to which the Fair is dedicated, is to promote agriculture, renewable energy, technology and implementation and creative industries.



During the event, new products were presented, such as the cream bonbon of the Escambray Dairy Company, the dehydrated mango rolls of Arimao Citrus, the cream of Bie of the MSME Noris, and the 5S wine dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the newspaper 5 de Septiembre.



Likewise, the Cubanacan travel agency presented the Por un solo destino (For a single destination) service, aimed at strengthening the Cienfuegos tourist pole and rescuing the circuit modality.



The municipalities brought the most autochthonous of their environments, from coffee and tobacco in Cumanayagua, rice in Aguada de Pasajeros, and Lajas brought the image of Benny More, as a symbol of culture.



A pairing of products such as rum and tobacco, or chocolate and rum, among others, gave a distinctive touch to the fair.

The conclave, which opened on May 21 at the Pasacaballos Hotel fairgrounds in this city, will last until May 24.