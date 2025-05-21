Cuba and Bahamas to continue cooperation in health





HAVANA, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) Cuba and the Bahamas ratified today the common interest in continuing health cooperation, during a meeting held between the health ministers of the two countries, Jose Angel Portal and Michael Darville, respectively.



Cuban health minister stressed on X that the exchange, which took place Tuesday in the context of the 78th World Health Assembly, confirmed the commitment to continue working together for the welfare of the two nations.



Portal also underscored the close cooperation ties between Cuba and the Bahamas in health matters.



Recently, during the 5th International Convention Cuba Health 2025, Darville praised the Cuban medical collaboration in his country, highlighting that for more than 20 years it has served in areas that are difficult to access.



Likewise, 51 Bahamian health professionals have graduated in Cuba.



Currently, 40 Cuban cooperants are working in that nation, and 17 Bahamians are studying in Cuban universities: 15 undergraduates and two postgraduates.



On that occasion, Darville emphasized that his country's government maintains the political will to continue counting on Cuban health professionals in the healthcare field, as well as for the training of doctors and specialists.



The 78th World Health Assembly is in session in Geneva, Switzerland, until May 27.