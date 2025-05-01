Cuba Congratulates Canada Liberal Party for Electoral Victory





Havana, April 30 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated Canada’s Liberal Party and its leader Mark Carney for their victory at Monday’s Federal Elections.



In a message on X, Diaz-Canel reiterated his willingness to deepen bilateral relations between Cuba and Canada; both nations are marking 80 years of bilateral links.



Canada’s Liberal Party won 43.2 percent of the popular vote against the Conservative Party, which took 41.7 percent, according to PL wire service.



In his remarks after the victory, Prime Minister Carney expressed his commitment to represent all Canadians and all regions of the country; he warned about upcoming difficult time while Canada solves its trade differences with the United States.