NORCECA Beach Volleyball Circuit starts tomorrow in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 30 (ACN) The first stop of the 2025 NORCECA Beach Volleyball Tour kicks off Thursday in Varadero with the participation of 18 men's and 15 women's teams from 14 countries.



Cuba will be represented by the pairs Noslen Díaz and Jorge Luis Alayo―the country’s No. 1―and Damián Gómez and Eblis Veranes, as well as by the women’s teams made up of Amanda Armenteros-Selena Spek and Kailin Garrido-Maykelin Drik.



The NORCECA Tour awards points for both the continental and world rankings, and will mark the beginning of the qualification process for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games in Santo Domingo.



According to the organizers, Canada, U.S.A., Mexico and Cuba are registered with two pairs, whereas the Dominican Republic, Suriname, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, U.S. Virgin Islands and Honduras are bringing only one.



This year, the NORCECA Tour calendar includes 13 stops, reinforcing its importance in the development of beach volleyball across North, Central America and the Caribbean.



Varadero, a traditional stop since 2011, will have an even more prominent role in 2025 by hosting two stages: the tour’s opening event and the grand finale, scheduled for October.



As part of its commitment to developing young talent, the season will also feature two U23 events, which will serve as preparation tournaments for the Junior Pan American Games in Asuncion.



With this Beach Continental Tour, NORCECA reaffirms its mission to promote sporting excellence, provide competitive growth opportunities for regional athletes, and bring the excitement of beach volleyball to beautiful and iconic venues like Varadero.