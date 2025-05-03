Major Beach Volleyball tournament kicks off in Varadero





HAVANA, Cuba, May 2 (ACN) Cuba will have four beach volleyball pairs in the first stage of the 2025 NORCECA Circuit, taking place in Varadero until Sunday.



Led by Olympians Noslen Díaz and Jorge Luis Alayo, the Cuban teams will compete against pairs from Venezuela, the U.S., Costa Rica, and Canada.



The event, featuring 18 men’s and 15 women’s teams from 14 countries, marks the start of the qualification process for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games.



Varadero will host two stages this year: the opener and the grand final in October.