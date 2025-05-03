All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
03
May Saturday

Cuban Brewery S.A. Expands Its Portfolio in Different Formats



 HAVANA, Cuba, May 1 (ACN) Cervecería Cubana S.A. is expanding its portfolio with different formats and promoting its "Toneles" (kegs) project with encouraging results, according to specialists from the joint venture with CubaRon.

The brewery, based in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM), now offers Parranda beer in 1.5-liter and 500-ml bottles, as well as Guajira malt and a 330-ml Parranda format, attractive for the tourism sector due to its affordability.

Claudia Montes de Oca, the company’s communications specialist, explained that their presence at FITCuba aims to secure new business and strengthen existing partnerships.

The keg project focuses on quality assurance, service excellence, and reliable supply, with plans to expand to Havana by late August.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News