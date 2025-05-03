Cuban Brewery S.A. Expands Its Portfolio in Different Formats





HAVANA, Cuba, May 1 (ACN) Cervecería Cubana S.A. is expanding its portfolio with different formats and promoting its "Toneles" (kegs) project with encouraging results, according to specialists from the joint venture with CubaRon.



The brewery, based in the Mariel Special Development Zone (ZEDM), now offers Parranda beer in 1.5-liter and 500-ml bottles, as well as Guajira malt and a 330-ml Parranda format, attractive for the tourism sector due to its affordability.



Claudia Montes de Oca, the company’s communications specialist, explained that their presence at FITCuba aims to secure new business and strengthen existing partnerships.



The keg project focuses on quality assurance, service excellence, and reliable supply, with plans to expand to Havana by late August.