Cuban president attends Cuba-China Cultural Gala





HAVANA, Cuba, May 1 (ACN) – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President of the Republic, attended on Wednesday the Cuba-China Cultural Gala at the Karl Marx Theater in this capital.



The event took place within the framework of the 43rd International Tourism Fair (FITCuba 2025), which opened today at the Morro-Cabaña Historical-Military Park, with the People's Republic of China as the guest country of honor.



Also participating in the gala were Manuel Marrero Cruz, member of the PCC Political Bureau and Prime Minister of the Republic; Juan Carlos García Granda, Cuba’s Minister of Tourism; Hua Xin, Chinese Ambassador to Cuba; and Rao Quan, Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Asian nation.



The first day of FITCuba 2025 included a tour by the Cuban Prime Minister through the different stands at the Morro-Cabaña Historical-Military Park, a Cuba-China business forum at the Meliá Cohiba Hotel, and presentations of various products and services.



FITCuba 2025, which this year celebrates Cuban traditions, features China as the guest country of honor and will run until May 3.