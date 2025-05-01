Raúl Castro and Díaz-Canel Lead May 1st Celebrations in Havana





HAVANA, Cuba, May 1 (ACN) The International Workers' Day parade is taking place at Havana’s Revolution Square, attended by Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, leader of the Cuban Revolution, and Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic.



The date is commemorated with rallies across the country, where, as tradition dictates, the nation’s highest authorities join workers, their families, and the general public in the celebrations.



At a recent press conference marking the occasion, Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, Secretary General of the Cuban Workers' Confederation (CTC), emphasized that despite imperialist pressures, the labor movement remains fundamental to the revolutionary process, and this parade will demonstrate the power of Cuban unity.

Since the call to celebrate this commemoration was issued, a series of activities have taken place, including volunteer work, award ceremonies, and cultural and sports events, highlighting the significance of this anniversary.



Under the slogan "For Cuba, Together We Create," the people will once again mobilize in defense of the Revolution’s achievements and in remembrance of the 25th anniversary of the proclamation of the Concept of Revolution by Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.